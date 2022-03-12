Gurugram, March 12: A 19-year-old student ended his life by jumping from the fifth floor at Gurugram.

The student took the extreme step allegedly due to the fear of examination., police said.

Tushar told his family that he was going to market to buy a pen for the examination, but jumped off the fifth floor.

The victim was worried over his lack of preparation for the examination, the family said.

No suicide note has been recovered, the police added.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Saturday.