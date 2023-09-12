In a tense and dramatic turn of events, a former Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, accused of the murder of his wife, a Supreme Court lawyer, was discovered concealed inside the storage room of their bungalow. The accused remained hidden within the storage room for more than 10 hours while law enforcement teams scoured his property, even employing a canine unit.

The deceased, identified as 61-year-old Renu Sinha, was found lifeless in a bathroom within their upscale Sector 30 residence in Noida on Sunday. Reports suggest that the motive behind the murder stemmed from a dispute between the couple concerning the sale of their bungalow.

The storage room, which measured less than 5 feet by 5 feet, was situated on the second floor of their two-story house and was at the heart of the couple’s disagreement.

A disagreement arose between 62-year-old Nitin Nath Sinha and his wife, Renu, over the sale of their Rs 4.5 crore-valued house located in the upscale Sector 30 area on Sunday morning.

The argument escalated, and around 9:30 am, Sinha allegedly strangled his wife to death.

“By around 12 pm, Sinha even received a visitor at home. It was a real estate agent with whom Sinha had been negotiating the sale of his ancestral house and had received an advance of Rs 55 lakh,” revealed an officer familiar with the investigation, as quoted by national media reports.

“The retired man left his wife’s body in the bathroom attached to a room on the ground floor and went to meet with the agent. Displaying great presence of mind, he then led the agent to the upper floor of the house, explaining that both floors of the house were similarly designed,” the officer added.

Around 1:00 pm, the agent departed, and Sinha returned to the bathroom to confirm that his wife had indeed passed away.

Shortly thereafter, Sinha began receiving phone calls from his brother-in-law, Ajay, as his attempts to reach his sister, Renu, had gone unanswered since Saturday. Sinha informed Ajay that he was in Delhi’s Lodhi Garden area and would be back by evening.