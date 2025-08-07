Ethics Committee urges legislators to uphold integrity

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 07: The Ethics Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today convened a meeting at the Assembly Complex in Srinagar.

The meeting was chaired by Committee Chairman Surjeet Singh Salathia and attended by the members including Javaid Iqbal, Zafar Ali Khatana, Dr. Sajjad Shafi, Arvind Gupta, Daleep Singh, Surinder Kumar, and Mehraj Malik.

The Chairman underlined the importance of upholding the highest standards of conduct and integrity among legislators. He reiterated the Committee’s commitment towards preserving the credibility of democratic institutions, emphasizing that the integrity of these institutions rests upon the ethical behaviour of their members.

“We all must refrain from insulting other public representatives and officers in the public and always remember that we are custodians of a democratic tradition,” the Chairman said.

Urging the legislators to contribute positively towards the public welfare, the Chairman said that, “Our actions should reflect our responsibilities and serve as a model for dignity, accountability and respect in legislative functioning,” the Chairman stated.

The Committee unanimously resolved that no member shall engage in disrespectful or insulting behaviour towards any public representative, whether inside or outside the Assembly. It further decided that recommendations will be issued against the legislators who will be found violating the ethical norms.

The members who shared their valuable suggestions, assured their full cooperation in ensuring effective functioning of the Committee.