‘ERTUGRUL’ Engin Altan’s day out with son Emir

Isntanbul: Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his four-year-old son Emir Aras Duzyatan enjoyed kitesurfing during a day out with family.

Altan, who plays the lead role of Ertugrul in Turkish historic drama Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with son in his story wherein they could be seen kite surfing.

Engin Altan Duzyatan with son Emir ( Instagram)

He wrote, “Kite surfing with my son.”The photo has won the hearts on social media shortly after Engin shared it.

The series, considered an inspiration for Game of Thrones is hugely popular in Kashmir. So much so that even during the August 5 2019 lockdown, people mostly youngsters peddled episodes mostly through file transfers.

Engin Altan as Ertugrul

Previously, Engin Altan’s wife Nesli?ah Alkoçlar shared the boomerang video in her Instagram story wherein father-son duo could be seen enjoying bicycle ride with other children and their parents.

Engin Altan, 40, got married with Neslisah Alkoçlar in 2014 and the couple have a son Emir Aras Düzyatan born in 2016