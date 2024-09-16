Era of political mimicry has gone: Darakhshan

SHOPIAN, SEPTEMBER 16: BJP National Executive Member and J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, lambasted NC, Congress, and PDP today for spreading fake narratives to mislead people and earn votes to regain power.

She said, “These family enterprises are responsible for the killings of thousands of our youth, as they have adhered to the politics of convenience for decades to remain in power and behave as monarchs. They rigged polls, threatened voters, supported and nurtured gunda-culture to intimidate people for staying in power. In every election, they spread rumours and fake narratives to mislead people for staying in power. These dynasties are responsible for the bloodshed and chaos of decades in Jammu & Kashmir.”

Dr Andrabi was addressing a huge election rally of BJP in Shopian today, where BJP Election In-charge of J&K Ram Madhav and party candidate for Shopian Javed Qadri were also present.

She added, “These dynasts are responsible for the people’s alienation in J&K and their continuous miseries. ‘The era of political mimicry has since gone. Dynastic politics is irrelevant in 2024, but these family leaders are still speaking as if they are in 1947. J&K is now a changed territory where people are enjoying peace and development and making India proud by contributing to different spheres of life’.”

Later, addressing another election rally at Nikas in Pulwama district, Dr Andrabi said, “NC leaders are dumb enough to understand the difference between 2008, 2010, and 2016 killings and today’s isolated terror incidents. ‘These dynastic politicians are not happy with the fact that common people are not being killed on a daily routine basis now in Kashmir after they were out of power, so they talk illogical and nonsense about the situation in J&K. They want the situation to reverse as was in their times. But they are living in a fool’s paradise. Nothing is going to reverse, and J&K will only stay with peace and development now’.”