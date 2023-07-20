Srinagar, July 20: A team of renowned doctors led by interventional cardiologist Dr Mohammad Maqbool Sohil from Paras Hospital Srinagar Thursday addressed a press conference during which they said that the Cardiology Section of the hospital has expertise who are taking care of unique cases.

Besides, Dr Mohammad Maqbool Sohil, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Rather, Consultant Interventional Cardiology and Dr Jan Mohammad Beigh Consultant Cardiology addressed to media and highlighted the importance of the health sector in Valley and the need to take care of patients.

“Our only objective is to make people aware that there is now a setup available and we have the expertise and take care of unique cases. Even patients from outside Kashmir visit here to get their treatment successfully done,” Associate Director of Interventional Cardiology Paras Hospital Srinagar Dr Mohammad Maqbool Sohil told reporters.

All three doctors said this hospital is a ray of hope for those heart patients who have virtually been rejected by the medicos. “Despite being from Kashmir, we were forced to work outside as there was no set-up available in Kashmir hospitals. We have performed hundreds of surgeries. Patients who were treated successfully are witness to it,” they said adding that they have been taking care of unique cases regularly.

Notably, Paras Hospital, Srinagar is going to be Kashmir’s first 200-bedded Corporate Super Speciality Hospital with the best state-of-the-art infrastructure and medical facilities. With the best and most highly skilled experienced doctors, nurses, and support staff Paras Hospital, Srinagar has been providing the best possible healthcare

services at affordable rates to the people of Kashmir.

While highlighting a unique case, Dr Mohammad Maqbool Sohil talked about a case of diabetes, Hypertension, and chronic obstructive Airway disease, a peripheral arterial disease involving a 67-year-old patient.

He said the patient had undergone Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery 15 years back and in 2007 he was diagnosed with as critical blockage of all major vessels of the heart.

“Patient presented and admitted with ischemic chest pain on minimal exertion over last 2-3 weeks causing limitation of physical activity. Coronary Angiography of native vessels and grafts was performed. All main native vessels of the heart showed high-grade/severe blockage. Main Bypass grafts had closed. Left main vessels were also diseased. LM bifurcation involving a vision of two main branches was also involved.”

He said as this patient had already undergone CABG surgery. Redo surgery in such cases is very high risk.

“We performed PCI (Angiography + Stenting ) to left main, left bifurcation, and all other major vessels were performed successfully,” he said.

Such high-risk case post-CABG was performed through the right wrist (RT Radial). The advantage of Radial in such cases is early moralization and a low risk of local site complications. But is technically demanding in such situations.

He said this patient recovered completely and was symptoms free amatory 2-3 hours after the procedure and he was discharged after 24 hours of monitoring and observation.

“Let the people know that Paras Hospital in Srinagar have renowned faculty. There are expertise. There is no need to go outside for the treatment. We have complete set-up here,” the renowned Cardiologists said.

The hospital has 61 ICU beds and 7 modular operating theatres equipped with the latest technologies ensuring a sterile environment. There is a 24-hour functional advanced Cath Lab suite for diagnosing and treating heart-related diseases and a 24-hour functional Radio-Diagnosis & Imaging department with the latest machines like MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Dexa Scan, etc from leading manufacturers like GE, Fujifilm, etc.