EPG welcomes CM’s ‘strong, timely message’

SRINAGAR, JULY 30: The Environmental Policy Group (EPG) has welcomed the strong message delivered by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of Van Mahotsav 2025, where he emphasised that “development must be judicious; for every tree uprooted, a hundred must be planted.” The Chief Minister’s remarks, made in the presence of senior officials and civil society members, highlighted the urgent need to balance development with ecological preservation and intergenerational responsibility.

EPG considers this message particularly timely as Srinagar faces increasing threats to its fragile environment. Among the most pressing concerns is the proposed flyover project connecting MA Link Road to Rajbagh, which threatens to cut through Polo Ground—one of the last remaining green lungs in the heart of the city. The project would require the felling of scores of majestic chinar trees, a species not only emblematic of Kashmir’s natural beauty but also vital to its ecological balance.

The chinar holds deep cultural and environmental significance in Kashmir. Its loss cannot be measured merely in numbers, but in the degradation of landscape, biodiversity, and identity. EPG cautions that uprooting these trees would be a blow to both environmental resilience and the symbolic heart of the Valley.

Equally alarming is the likely impact on Polo Ground itself—a vital public space that has long served as a hub for youth recreation, sporting activity, and community gathering. At a time when Kashmir is battling increasing social challenges, including rising substance abuse among youth, the preservation of such open spaces is more urgent than ever. “These grounds are more than real estate—they are spaces for physical, mental, and social well-being. EPG further warns that increased concretisation, including new bridges and impermeable surfaces, could worsen Srinagar’s vulnerability to urban flooding. The city already struggles with drainage and waterlogging during heavy rains, and unchecked infrastructure expansion may increase both the frequency and intensity of such events.(Such occurrences at other places should sound strong alarm bells to us),” said an EPG statement.