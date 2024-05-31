Ensure two-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar NH by June 10: CS to NHAI

SRINAGAR, MAY 30: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today set a deadline of June 10 for streamlining of riding surface and ensuring two-way traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway given the upcoming Shri Amarnathji pilgrimage and fruit season in the Union Territory.

The Chief Secretary was addressing a meeting held with all the concerned to take stock of road conditions and the current traffic scenario on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The Principal Secretary of, the Agriculture Production Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu, IG, Traffic, Secretary Transport, Secretary PWD, RO, NHAI besides Deputy Commissioners of Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua, and Samba attended the meeting while outstation officers participated virtually.

The Chief Secretary took cognizance of the time being taken, at present, by both the Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) to reach from one capital city to another. He enquired about the condition of the road and the bottlenecks impeding the smooth movement of traffic.

Dulloo took a detailed appraisal of nearly two dozen spots on this road where commuters are facing inconvenience in their journey. He impressed upon the NHAI, Regional Officer, Jammu, to take all possible measures to improve the riding surface of the road and ensure simultaneous two-way traffic on it by the 10th of June this year.

He asked for taking swift steps like enhancing the width of the carriageway besides black topping all the stretches where traffic snarls are occurring due to the rough surface of the road. He enjoined the concerned divisional and district administration to identify all such spots that need immediate improvement so that no adversity is faced during the upcoming yatra and fruit season when thousands of fruit-laden trucks are bound to cross this Highway daily.

The Chief Secretary asked about the causes behind the worsening condition of roads on the highway including Dalwas, Old Passi, Mehard, Marog (Ramban), Pratap Nallah (Digdol), Khooni Nallah, Panthyal, Magarkote, Higni, Lower Nachlana, and Kishtwari Pather. He also sought feedback from the Traffic, DCs, and NHAI about the measures to be taken in this regard and fixed a deadline for ironing out these difficulties in coordination with all stakeholders.

Dulloo asked the executing agencies to improve the Kathua-Katra stretch of the Highway besides ensuring its blacktopping before the 20th of June without any further delay. He asked Div Com Jammu to personally monitor this work and submit a report daily on this account.

He also took stock of the physical progress achieved on the construction of grade separators at Bemina, Sanat Nagar, and Nowgam crossings in Srinagar. He also reviewed the work done, so far, on the overhead Railway crossing Bridge near Bijbehara. He asked for expediting work on all these projects for timely completion.

In a presentation given by IG Traffic, Bhim Sen Tuti, a detailed analysis of the previous traffic halts along with their durations was highlighted. The reasons for each such disruption were spotlighted and the cause of suspensions experienced this month was particularly brought to the fore.

It was informed that the incessant rains on the 29th and 30th of April had eroded the loop of the old road at Magerkote which was used to pass traffic in one direction. It was added that the construction work on fly-overs, via-ducts, and tunnels at several locations is sometimes causing difficulty in the smooth passage of traffic.

It was also revealed that the Traffic Department in collaboration with the district administration Ramban has identified 19 spots for taking certain corrective measures there. The steps like road widening, compacting, and blacktopping at these stretches would be finished in the next couple of weeks by taking a dry day in between, the meeting was apprised

The meeting was informed that the road condition would be substantially upgraded by NHAI before the onset of fruit, and vegetable season and commencement of the Shri Amarnath ji yatra this year for the convenience of all the travelers going to and fro from Srinagar to Jammu and vice-versa.