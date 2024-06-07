Engineer Rashid moves Delhi court for bail

Srinagar: Newly elected Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid Sheikh aka Engineer Rashid has filed a plea in a Delhi court for interim bail.

His move comes on the heels of his victory in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, where he triumphed over former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Er. Rashid secured a remarkable win, garnering over 2 lakh votes more than his closest rival in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Despite being behind bars, his political power has resonated deeply with voters in the region.

Article 99 of the Constitution mandates that every Member of Parliament must take an oath before the President before commencing their duties. Accordingly, Rashid’s legal counsel, advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, has petitioned the court for interim bail or custody parole to enable his client to fulfill this constitutional obligation.

The matter was heard in the special Patiala House Court in Delhi, with arguments underway and further proceedings scheduled for the following day. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to respond to the application.

