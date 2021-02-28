Encouraging reports of tourism revival coming from J&K: Secy Tourism GoI

Srinagar: Secretary Tourism for Government of India, Arvind Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday said that the domestic tourism is showing signs of revival and most encouraging reports are coming the Jammu and Kashmir itself.

Talking to reporters in the sidelines of Graduation ceremony of 5th Snow Skiing course at Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering, Gulmarg, Arvind said that the government is confident that domestic tourism will get back to its original level.

He said that domestic tourism is showing signs of revival in country and most encouraging reports are coming from Jammu and Kashmir, especially Gulmarg and Srinagar along with other parts of India.

Arvind said that they are confident that domestic tourism will get back to it’s original level, once the vaccination programme is fully established and once the intensity of Covid-19 goes down. and after that they will consider the opening of International tourism.

Arvind Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering on the Graduation ceremony of 5th Snow Skiing course.

He was accompanied by Economic Advisor to Ministry of Tourism, Government of India Gyan Bhushan, director Tourism Kashmir, Dr. G. N. Itoo and director Tourism Jammu, Naseem Shah Choudhary.

In his address at IISM, Singh said that those who aspire to come into Tourism industry after passing the 12th standard exams they can be influenced to pursue courses related to Tourism which comes with good opportunities.

“IISM is conducting a course which can be done online, the course adds information regarding tourism,” he said.

Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr. G. N. Itoo in his address said that along with Tourists at world famous Ski destination in Gulmarg , the second edition of Winter National Games ‘Khelo India’ is also in full swing which is being organized by Sports Ministry and JK Sports Council.

“Tourism Department has extended the full support to JK Sports Council to make Khelo India a grand success, which ultimately will also help in attracting more tourists to the valley,” he said.

He said that whenever people visit the Gulmarg, this premiere Institute is always talked about and there are various programmes and events in the pipeline to attract more tourism in the valley.

Economic Advisor to Ministry of Tourism Government of India, Gyan Bhushan on the occasion said they are going to make advance calendar training programmes in the future.

“We are also mulling infrastructural updation and adventure sports events in coming summers,” he said.