LOS ANGELES: Succession, Squid Game, and Euphoria are some of the top shows that have bagged Emmy nominations this year.
Squid Game is the first non-English language show to be nominated for an Emmy. The South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards, including acting nods for Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, and Oh
Streaming television shows dominated the nominations, continuing a trend as audiences flocks to online viewing. HBO and HBO Max received 140 nominations overall. Netflix scored 105.
The following is a list of nominees in key categories.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Ted Lasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
What We Do In The Shadows
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong Succession
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Discussion about this post