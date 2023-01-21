Her last film Dhaakad was a massive commercial failure and now controversial Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has completed the production of her directorial debut film Emergency.

Kangana will be seen essaying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie and she has now recalled the ‘struggle’ of completing the project.

Sharing a photograph on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “As I wrap Emergency as an actor today…. a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion…It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it…From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it inspite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested.”

“I have been very open about my feelings on SM but I didn’t share all this, honestly because i didn’t want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, I didn’t want to give them the pleasure of my pain…” she added.

Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman.