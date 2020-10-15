ELFA launches Phase II of ‘Safe Schools Programme’

ELFA INTERNATIONAL in collaboration with Chief Education Officer Kupwara and Samagra Shiksha J&K organized a series of events to celebrate , “GLOBAL HAND WASHING DAY 2020” in 10 model schools of Kupwara developed under Safe Schools Pilot Programme, the valedictory function was held at Government Boys Middle School Chak Hayan. ELFA International team members trained children of these schools on COVID-19 IPC/SOPS and proper Hand Washing and its importance

Chief Education Officer – Kupwara Abdul Hamid Fani was the chief guest for the event, he appreciated the work of ELFA International in district Kupwara and apprised audience about the achievements of Department of Education in general and project outcomes in particular, he also assured full support and cooperation for the successful implementation of Safe Schools Programme.

Chairman Child Welfare Committee – Kupwara, , Azaad Hussain Naqashbandi while interacting with the audience explained the importance of Hand Washing especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic, he also appreciated the work of ELFA International and assured his full support and requested the organization to expand their work in district Kupwara and other districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

Zonal Education Officer – Trehgam Mazoor Ahmad Bhat and Head Master of Government Boys Middle School Chak Hayan Mr. Abdul Majid Wani shared their experience of attending different events including training of teachers under Safe Schools Programme and praised the organization for its activities in district Kupwara while interacting with the audience

At the end of the event, schools bags, stationery and soaps/liquid hand wash were distributed among children.

Mehran Khan ,CEO, ELFA International through a video message announced the launch of Phase II of Safe Schools Programme in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha in three more additional districts of Jammu & Kashmir namely Baramulla, Jammu and Doda. He also praised the Samagra Shiksha and Department of Education Officials for their timely support and cooperation