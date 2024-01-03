KUPWARA, JANUARY 03: It was a moment of joy for the 1300 souls of remote villages Kundiyan and Patroo of Keran along the line of control (LOC) in Kupwara district, as their villages for the first time got electricity supply (through grid connectivity).

Two Sub Stations of 250 KV (33kv/440 volts) were completed under Samirdh Seema Yojan (SSY) by KPDCL Electric Division Kupwara, electrifying the villages, and ending the long wait of the residents.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri inaugurated it yesterday.

Residents were ecstatic, they had strong reason to be happy, some even shrieked in joy on witnessing the electricity illuminating their houses, thanks to the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan.

The happiness of the villagers was evident, as they had gathered at Kundian to receive the Deputy Commissioner, who visited these villages to interact with locals.

DC on reaching Patroo and Kundian congratulated the people and PRIs for getting grid connectivity for the first time. She said that it was a job well done. Everything was done in mission mode. From Officers to Line men of PDD, Local PRIs, and concerned contractors, all have contributed to the timely completion of this electrification project which was handed over to people in a record time of two months. It is a big achievement and testimony of transformation down at the grassroots level as only two months ago approval and allocation of this project was made.

The DC further said that the road stretch from Dutt Bridge to Keran has been handed over to Beacon and work on it will be started. She said that by the end of this year, all the villages of Keran will be saturated by the BSNL mobile network.

DC added Airtel and Jio companies will be roped in to provide and enhance cell phone connectivity to the area.

Chairperson, BDC Keran, Mohammad Syed Khoja while expressing his gratitude to District Administration Kupwara said that District Administration led by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara deserves all the appreciation for getting the villages electrified in a short span of just two months. He said that for the residents here it is like a dream come true. We used to receive 2 to 3 hours of low voltage power through a decade-old Diesel Generator Set (DG Set) which could hardly light up a bulb. We were using candles to lighten our homes. Now our children will study under electric lights and perform well.”

On the occasion, Locals hailing the efforts of DC Kupwara said the hard work of the District Administration has paid off and their remote villages have got electric supply.

Commanding Officer, 6 RR, Lt. Col Harshad Saini, OC Beacon, V.V Sharma, Tehsildar Keran, Omer Bashir, EXen PDD Javid Ahmad, AEE PDD, Latief, AEE, STD Sohail Nisar, PRIs and a large number of people of the area were present on the occasion.