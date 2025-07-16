Electoral roll revision 2025

DODA, JULY 15: The District Election Office (DEO) Doda today hosted two training sessions for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors of 53-Doda Assembly Constituency.

The training, conducted in morning and afternoon sessions at Town Hall Doda, aimed to equip field-level election functionaries with updated knowledge and practical guidance for carrying out revision-related tasks as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Key areas covered during the training included house-to-house verification, accurate handling of claims and objections, and the effective use of IT tools. Emphasis was laid on ensuring inclusivity, transparency, and error-free electoral rolls to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.