New Delhi: The BJP is heading for a big win in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit gold in Punjab, giving the eight-year-old outfit its second state after Delhi. The BJP is also ahead of the Congress in Goa and Uttarakhand.

The Aam Aadmi Party is at a comfortable lead in Punjab with leads in close to 90 seats in the 117-seat assembly. The ruling Congress is trailing with 13 seats. Both the Congress’s biggest leaders in Punjab – Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit boss Navjot Singh Sidhu – were trailing, as counting of votes entered the third hour on Thursday. Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister, loses from his constituency of Patiala Urban seat

Here are the Live Updates on Election Results 2022: