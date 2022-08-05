A laborer became a billionaire overnight when he found Rs 2,700 crore transferred into his account.

Media reports said Bihari Lal, 45, from Kamalpur village in Kannauj, had gone to withdraw Rs 100 from his Jan Dhan account in the Bank of India when he found Rs 2,700 crore in his account.

Bihari Lal works at a brick kiln in Rajasthan and earns Rs 600 to 800 per day. He had returned to his hometown as the brick kiln unit was shut due to the monsoon.

Unable to believe it, he asked a bank official to reverify his account. The official said the money showed against his name was Rs 2700 crore.

“I then asked him (manager) to check my account again. He checked it thrice. Even when I could not believe it, he took out the bank statement and gave it to me,” he was quoted by the media.

His happiness was short-lived when Jan Seva Kendra informed him that his balance is only Rs 126.

Lead district manager Abhishek Sinha said the account was investigated and it had only Rs 126. “It could apparently be a banking error, the account of Bihar Lal has been seized for a while and the matter has been brought to the knowledge of senior bank officials,” he said.