Eight absconders declared ‘proclaimed offenders’

BARAMULLA: On 01/04/2024, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Baramulla declared eight (08) individuals namely Hilal Ahmad Ganie son of Assadullah, Mudasir Shafi Geelani son of Mohd Shafi, Mohd Maqbool Pandith son of Mohd Ramzan all residents of Khore Sherabad Pattan, Habibullah Sheikh son of Ab Aziz resident of Goom Ahmadpora Pattan, Shabir Ahmad Najar son of Late Habibullah resident of Par Mohalla Pattan, Mohd Ashraf Dar son of Ab Khalid resident of Watwan Pattan, Gh Nabi Najar son of Late Gh Rasool resident of Najar Mohalla Pattan & Fayaz Ahmad Mir son of Late Habibullah resident of Main Mohalla Pattan as proclaimed offenders in case FIR No. 03/2008 under sections 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC, 19 UA(P) Act of Police Station Pattan on the application moved by Baramulla Police.

Sometime before, search warrant under section 25 Police Act was obtained from the court for arrest of the accused persons who could not be traced/ arrested as all are presently at PoJK/ Pakistan.

“Proclamation orders under section 87 CrPC have been obtained from Court against these eight individuals which have been pasted at their residences, public places with the directions of the Court that they will present themselves before the Court of Law within one month failing which process for attachment of property under section 88 CrPC shall be initiated against them,” a police statement said.