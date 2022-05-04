Madrid: Imam Osama Bounasab was in for a big surprise when he led the Eid prayers in Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worshipers had parked a luxurious Audi-6 car outside a mosque in Lleida city of Spain. Soon he finished Eid namaz, the namizis escorted him to the parking and handed over the keys as a token of love.

أهدى المصلون ببلدية طاركة بمدينة “لييدا” الإسبانية سيارة من نوع “Audi 6” لإمام مسجد الرحمة الخطيب أسامة بوعصاب، وذلك بمناسبة عيد الفطر السعيد وعلى ما قدمه من مجهودات خلال شهر رمضان ❤🎩 pic.twitter.com/IVfdOiF2ya — 𝑨𝒍𝒈𝒆́𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒏𝒆 𝒆𝒕 𝒇𝒊𝒆̀𝒓𝒆 🇩🇿 (@AwaTefDz213) May 2, 2022

Imam Bounasab expressed his appreciation for this step, and wrote on his Facebook account, as quoted by Moroccan bloggers, “Today was a great joy, as the blessed Tarka mosque group surprised me with an expensive, elegant and blessed gift: A high-class car, praise be to God”.

“My joy was greater with the love of these generous believers and their wrapping around me with their supplications, the spaciousness of their chests, and the goodness of their hearts. I pray for their health and wellness, and may God make their sons and daughters righteous”, he added.

Members of the Maghreb community living in the Spanish town of Tarka said that the initiative to gift the Imam of the mosque, came as a surprise to express the gratitude to the preacher. Instead of collecting donations from the worshipers in bags, and handing out the cash to the Imams and the reciters, the worshippers found this a novel way to appreciate the Imams.

ADVERTISEMENT