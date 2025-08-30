Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements finalised at Anantnag

ANANTNAG, AUGUST 30: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, SF Hamid chaired a meeting of officers to review and finalize the arrangements for the smooth observance of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in the district, today.

DC stressed upon the officers for providing all the requisite facilities to the devotees visiting Khiram Dargah Shareef, Kabamarg, Reshmool, Aishmuqam, Seer Hamdan and other shrines and mosques during the auspicious Milad days.

He directed the concerned departments for ensuring adequate supply of water and essential commodities along with uninterrupted electricity during the holy days. Instructions were also issued regarding seamless transport management, medicare and sanitation facilities besides proper security and deployment of fire and emergency tenders especially around the shrines and mosques.

Underscoring the need for close coordination and synergy among line departments, DC further directed that special market checking drives be conducted by the designated teams in their jurisdiction during the holy days.

Among others, the meeting was attended by SSP Amritpal Singh; SDMs, ACR, CMO, Ex. Engineers of PDD & Jal Shakti, Tehsildar Anantnag, ARTO, CAHO, AC Food Safety, AD FCS&CA, DSHO, CEO MCA & EOs of MCs, AD Fisheries, Representative of Waqf Board and other concerned officers.