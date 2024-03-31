Education powerful instrument of social transformation: LG  

SRINAGAR, MARCH 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said education is a powerful instrument of social transformation and the nation’s progress

“Education is a powerful instrument of social transformation and a nation’s progress. For a peaceful, harmonious, and progressive society, more organizations like JATF must come forward to create an educated, responsible, and skilled generation that can contribute to nation-building and inclusive development of all sections of society,” he said.

He was Interacting with the members of JATF, a Mumbai-based nonprofit organization, dedicated to empowering youth through education.

Lt Governor appreciated the group for helping students achieve their dreams through its various coaching and mentoring projects across the country.

“JATF is guided by the noble ideals of Lord Mahavir and it is committed to give back to the society. JATF’s project for competitive exam is creating a human resource that will take advantage of new development opportunities and contribute to the growth of the nation,” the Lt Governor said.

He called upon all stakeholders to make collaborative efforts to promote holistic education which is essential for the development of society.

Since its inception, JATF is continuously striving to shape the future of the youth, guiding and assisting them to prepare for the Civil & Judicial Services, IIT, and Banking sectors. My best wishes to the foundation for its future endeavors, he said.

Members of JATF from across the country including its Chairman Vinod Dugar; President JATF Narendra Mehta and other office bearers were present.