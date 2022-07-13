SRINAGAR, JULY 13: The education sector has achieved landmark strides in the last few years.

Effective implementation of schemes and projects has led to a notable improvement in the existing curriculum.

To reform the educational ecosystem, 25000 seats in 50 new colleges have been added in the last one year.

The focus of the Government has been value-based education; creating an environment for individual growth apart from scientific and technological knowledge. The education sector in UT is being reformed to meet the requirements of the rapidly transforming education system and the changing market dynamics.

The shift in the curriculum at universities and colleges can have a decisive impact on the socio-economic environment of J&K. The department is working to create a perfect balance between students and teachers for shaping young minds through a value-based knowledge system.

Speaking at a book launch function organized by NAAC in collaboration with the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said that the Universities and Colleges have immense power and a small shift in the curriculum can have a decisive impact on the socio-economic environment.

Manoj Sinha has said that the administration is paying ‘sustained attention to bring quality education to the underprivileged section of the society who were long deprived of their rights. “With the implementation of NEP, the national pattern of syllabus followed by other states and Union Territories will be introduced in Jammu and Kashmir. Syllabus and format approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) will be applicable in the UT,” he said.

“Be it in terms of syllabus, study formats, educational courses, exam pattern, etc, Jammu and Kashmir will not only implement the National Education Policy but will become at par with national standards”, he added.

With the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, more than 2500 kindergartens were established and another 2000 are being established under Capex Budget. 80,000 students are already enrolled in pre-pre-primary classes in 9000 Government primary schools.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 16 colleges have been finalized for the option of Skill Development Programme along with Under Graduation courses.

New Education Policy contains features of equity, quality, affordability, and accountability and promotes individual development through experience-based education and logical thinking. The policy aims to recognize, identify and foster the unique capabilities of each student by sensitizing teachers as well as parents to promote each student’s holistic development in both academic and non-academic spheres.