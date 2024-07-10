India

ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez again

Agencies
Agencies
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for a fresh round of questioning on Wednesday in a money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, official sources said.

 The 38-year-old Sri Lankan origin Bollywood actor has been questioned by the federal agency in the past in this case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. The ED had alleged that Chandrashekhar used these “proceeds of crime” or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez.

Share This Article
Previous Article 2572b4p8 pm modi with karl nehammer 625x300 10 July 24 PM Modi Visits Austria; Community Event and CEO Meetings Scheduled
Next Article 201904300353556742 GPS auto meters Notice to govt for not implementing GO SECVPF Arbitrary Fares
Leave a comment