Ecological Balance

Climate change and unplanned development have put Kashmir’s mountain ecosystem under extreme pressure. Erratic snowfall, prolonged dry spells, water scarcity, extreme rainfall and landslides are becoming serious concerns. The need of the hour is to balance economic growth with environmental protection. These concerns were discussed at the 13th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit held in Srinagar. Development is essential for J&K. Roads, housing, tourism facilities and other infrastructure are necessary to improve living standards and create employment. But development that damages the environment can prove costly in the long run. Roads built through unscientific hill cutting may suffer repeated damage during heavy rainfall. Landslides can disrupt connectivity, threaten lives and force authorities to spend public money on repairs. Scientific construction, slope stabilisation and proper drainage may require greater investment initially, but they can reduce long-term costs and risks. Climate change has made the challenge more urgent. Reduced and delayed snowfall can affect water availability during spring and summer. Long dry spells followed by intense rainfall increase the risk of floods, cloudbursts and landslides. The retreat of glaciers is another warning that the region’s natural systems are changing. These developments cannot be reversed by J&K alone. However, the region can strengthen its own preparedness by conserving water, protecting forests, restoring degraded land and making infrastructure more resilient. Tourism presents another important challenge. It supports thousands of families and contributes significantly to the local economy. Destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg depend on visitors for employment and business. Restricting tourism without considering these livelihoods would be neither practical nor fair. At the same time, overcrowding, littering, plastic waste and inadequate sewage treatment can damage the very landscapes that attract visitors. The solution lies in planned expansion, better waste management and the development of new destinations only where ecological conditions and infrastructure can support them. Sewage treatment, wastewater management and solid waste disposal must be planned before new tourism facilities become operational. Environmental protection also requires a change in public behaviour. People cannot expect the government to keep public spaces clean while continuing to throw plastic bottles and wrappers along roads, rivers and tourist spots. Authorities must provide adequate waste collection and disposal facilities, but residents, businesses and visitors must use them responsibly. Water and energy conservation should become part of everyday life. Urban planning also needs greater attention. With land becoming scarce in the Valley, indiscriminate horizontal expansion is difficult to sustain. Energy-efficient, earthquake-resilient buildings and better land use can help reduce pressure on available space. Existing structures should also be assessed for safety and retrofitted wherever necessary. The proposed Sustainable Mountain Development Policy for Jammu and Kashmir must translate these concerns into clear rules, measurable targets and effective enforcement. Departments responsible for roads, forests, tourism, housing and disaster management must work together rather than pursue isolated goals. Local communities should also have a voice in decisions that affect their land and livelihoods. The responsibility is to protect what remains, restore what can be recovered and prevent further damage.