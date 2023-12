SRINAGAR: On Saturday at 4:57 PM, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the magnitude scale occurred in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. The epicentre is located at Latitude 34.43 and Longitude 74.22, with a recorded depth of 5 kilometres.

The event has been reviewed and, as of now, there are no immediate reports of significant consequences. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.