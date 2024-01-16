An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 08:53 am.

The tremor’s epicenter, located at 33.34 latitude and 76.70 longitude, struck at a depth of 5 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-01-2024, 08:53:53 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Jammu & Kashmir,India”, the NCS posted on X.

No significant damage or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

