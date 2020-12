Srinagar: A grenade explosion took place at Noorbagh area of Srinagar Friday morning, however, no damage was reported, officials said Friday.

An official said that at 6:30am, a grenade was lobbed by militants on G/161 BN of CRPF at Noorbag, Srinagar, which exploded outside the bunker.

“There was no loss of life or injury reported. But a dog died, who sustained splinter injuries died on the spot,” he said, adding the area has been cordoned off and the search operation launched.