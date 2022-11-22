SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 22: The e-Unnat platform is proving to be a gamechanger in combating red-tapism and improve service delivery in Jammu and Kashmir.

The interface of e-Unnat is user-friendly as it has been created with an aim to make all Government services accessible to the common man at the click of a button and ensure efficiency, transparency, responsiveness and reliability of such services to realize the basic needs of the common man.

Through e-Unnat, citizens need to first register and apply for any service by filling an application form. After that, they will receive an output certificate/report as the service deliverable.



Notably, to provide a major impetus to transparent, citizen friendly and efficient governance, Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta recently inaugurated the integration of Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA) portal, having Auto-Appeal System feature with the e-UNNAT.



With this step, the J&K government has now integrated the online dashboard (https://aas.jk.gov.in) for all citizen centric services available on e-Unnat Portal, as per the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011 (PSGA).



In the process, J&K has become the first UT in the country to implement such a system. This step of the government is expected to be a game changer as it empowers the citizens and would go a long way in curbing delays in providing services to citizens, weed out red tapism, inefficiency, lethargy and culture of apathy and impunity.

Under this system, the service delivery timelines, details of defaults and penal provisions thereof, besides generation of statistics and drill down facility, together with auto escalation / auto-appeal feature is available online.



The aim of the government in incorporating the auto-appeal and auto-escalation feature in the portal is that the provisions of the PSGA get integrated into the online application processing and service delivery mechanism to be strictly adhered to.



Meanwhile, J&K also became the first union territory to launch its own Unified Citizen Services Portal (https://eUnnat.jk.gov.in) incorporating ‘Meri Pehchaan’ (National Single Sign-on) to make available Citizen Centric Services to the common man under a single portal.



The TEJAS Dashboard on the e-UNNAT portal would show, at a glance, the online e-service applications received, services delivered, applications pending, applications rejected et al, with the delayed services delivery break-up further displayed based on time delay periods, less than a week, one to two weeks, more than two weeks, and so on.



At the same time, the e-UNNAT portal now also provides a glimpse into the My Scheme portal of the Government of India by mapping, initially, six schemes of the J&K government and providing access to information on those by re-directing through a single URL.