SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir police, on Wednesday, took possession of the property in Turigam village, situated in the southern part of Kulgam district, where DySP Aman Thakur was killed in 2019.

An official informed the KNO news agency that the police confiscated the property in Turigam Yaripora village today.

In 2019, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Aman Thakur was killed during an encounter with terrorists in the same locality.

During the encounter, three JeM terrorists lost their lives, and three soldiers were injured.

(With inputs from KNO)