Dy Secy, Ministry of I&B reviews Special Swachhata Campaign 4.0

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 28: Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Prem Chand today visited the offices of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Srinagar and reviewed the functioning under Special Swachhata Campaign 4.0.

Chand visited Press Information Bureau Srinagar, Doordarshan, All India Radio and Central Bureau of Communication offices and directed the officers to institutionalize and implement in letter and spirit the Special campaign 4.0 and ensure minimum pendency in the office.

During the visit of Doordarshan Kendra, the officer planted a tree under the ambit of ‘Ek Ped Maa Kai Naam’ initiative started by the Prime Minister of India. S Sanjeev, DDG DDK Srinagar, Ajay Dohare, DDG, AIR, Srinagar, Qazi Salman, Joint Director, PIB Srinagar & Head of News, DD News Srinagar also planted a tree under ‘Ek Ped Maa Kai Naam’ in the lawns of DDK Srinagar.

On his visit of the office of Press Information Bureau, Srinagar, Prem Chand interacted with the staff members of PIB and obtained a detailed update about various activities and steps taken by the department in view of Special Campaign 4.0.

Prem Chand also visited All India Radio Srinagar and Central Bureau of Communication, Srinagar.

Besides senior officers, Deputy Director, Press Information Bureau, Srinagar, Tariq Ahmad Rather, Assistant Director, AIR Srinagar, Sunil Koul, News Editor, DD Srinagar, Sheikh Mudasir Amin, Field Publicity Officers, CBC Anantnag and Srinagar, Shahid Mohammad Lone & Naseer Ahmad Rather, News Editor, AIR Srinagar, Ishfaq Ahmad Shah, AO DDK Srinagar, Sanjay Koul were present.