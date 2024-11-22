Dy CM bats for preservation of historical monuments

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 22: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Chowdhury, today met a delegation led by Jatinder Singh Lucky, accompanied by members of the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Kathua and prominent Sikh community leaders.

The delegation included DGPC Kathua Vice President Kuldeep Singh, and Sikh leaders Daljeet Singh, Ajeetpal Singh, Harjeet Singh, Manmohan Singh, Jagjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Gurnam Singh, Mohan Singh Lambardaar, and Gurmeet Singh Jimmy, focused their appeal on the historic Gurudwara Charan Kamal Sahib in Bakhta, Kathua. The Gurudwara, associated with Guru Nanak Dev Ji, holds immense spiritual and historical significance.

The delegation emphasized the urgent need for revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of this sacred site. The delegation urged the Deputy Chief Minister to prioritize implementation of restoration schemes for this historical site and assured their full cooperation in the process.

The Deputy Chief Minister, acknowledging the concerns raised by the delegation, assured that the government is committed towards preserving J&K’s architectural and cultural legacy. He stated that the government would assess the needs of Gurudwara Charan Kamal Sahib and initiate steps to facilitate its restoration. The Deputy Chief Minister added, that we are dedicated to ensuring that this historic Gurudwara regains its rightful place as a symbol of cultural and spiritual pride.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the preservation of historical monuments like Gurudwara Charan Kamal Sahib is vital not only for the Sikh community but also for showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. Kathua, as the gateway to J&K, has immense potential to attract global visitors, he maintained.