SRINAGAR, AUGUST 03: Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education (H&ME), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi chaired Health Innovation Round Table session to showcase India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Center at Civil Secretariat here today.

The interactive session was attended by Deputy Ambassador Embassy of Sweden in India, Gautam Bhattacharyya; Head Swedish Trade Commissioners Office (Bangalore)& Lead India Sweden Healthcare Innovation Center, Amit Hindua; Head of Govt Affairs Business Sweden, Anjali Bhola Bhargava, representatives of AstraZeneca India, heads and founders of start-ups which include Alveofit, Tricog,Genetico, Qure.ai and Dozee.

Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, Chaudhary M Yasin; Director (Coordination) New Medical Colleges, Nursing & Paramedical Colleges J&K, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Principal Government Medical College Srinagar/Jammu, Principal SKIMS GMC, Director Health Services Kashmir/Jammu, medical experts and other concerned participated in the round table session in person and through virtual mode.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Ambassador Embassy of Sweden in India, Gautam Bhattacharyya, gave a brief introduction and vision about the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre.

He informed the participants that the aim of the innovation center is to develop an ecosystem of open innovation that start-ups and the healthcare delivery stakeholders can use to collaborate and address current and future challenges in the healthcare sector in India.

He added that the platform will enable development and scale up of solutions through frugal innovation for affordable and accessible healthcare in line with the objectives of the Government of India.

While delivering his presentation, Head Swedish Trade Commissioners Office (Bangalore) & Lead India Sweden Healthcare Innovation Center, Amit Hindua gave an overview of the innovation center, besides detailing the innovation fostering, skill programme of innovation center.

He also briefed the meeting about the selected innovation from India and Sweden being supported by this collaboration.

The session in detail discussed the health priorities of the Jammu & Kashmir government while discussing and deliberating about the possible synergies and focussed areas in the health sector.

On the occasion, heads and representatives of start-up solutions showcased their products followed by extensive discussion over each innovation by medical experts from J&K.

While addressing the session, Principal Secretary H&ME observed that discussion brought on the table with respect to the innovations in the health sector can be fruitful in addressing healthcare delivery challenges in J&K.

He said that the pilot approach would be a better approach and these innovations of healthcare should be demonstrated before medical experts who would subsequently work out and will take ahead with further discussions and can be accordingly decided.

India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Center is a tripartite collaboration between the Swedish Trade Commissioner’s Office, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS Delhi) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur (AIIMS Jodhpur).

This collaboration is being signed under the umbrella of the India Sweden Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in health and public health which was agreed between the countries in 2009.