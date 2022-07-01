Duqluer Salmaan and the Sita Ramam team were mesmerised by the beauty of Kashmir. The team shot some important sequences for a month in Kashmir. In a statement, Duqluer said that it felt like he was stepping into a photograph or a painting while he was shooting in Kashmir. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam will release in theatres on August 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the teaser of Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam was unveiled. The film was supposed to release in 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dulquer Salmaan talks about shooting for Sita Ramam in Kashmir, says it's like stepping into a photograph 3

The team of Sita Ramam shot in Thajwass Glacier, Dal Lake, Jalali House, Rockstar house and in many other locales in Kashmir. Speaking about the experience, Dulquer Salmaan said, “It’s like stepping into a photograph or a painting or a film. It’s hard to take in the depth and beauty of Kashmir with your eyes and believe you are witnessing it in person. It’s that awe inspiring. In a heartbeat. I would love to visit Gulmarg and Pahalgam.”

A BTS still from the sets of Sita Ramam in Kashmir.

Similarly, director Hanu Raghavapudi said, “Kashmir is definitely the Paradise on Earth and have been the best hosts. The local people were friendly, gentle, helping and welcoming. We shot during the beginning of the 2nd phase lockdown with covid restrictions, yet the police and government allowed us to complete the shoot as per the plan with covid protocols in place. We finished our shoot schedule as per our exact plan. We even got the chance to indulge in some local food and experience a new culture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sita Ramam is a beautiful love story set in the backdrop of a war in 1965. The film features Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has Sumanth Akkineni, Gautham Menon and Prakash Raj playing supporting roles.