DSEK revises school timings in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 12: With weather conditions improving across the Valley, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued a fresh directive revising school timings for all government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division.

The new schedule will come into effect from Monday, July 14, 2025, and is aimed at aligning school hours with the current seasonal conditions to ensure better convenience for students and staff.

As per Order No. 182-DSEK of 2025, schools within the Srinagar Municipal limits will operate from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, while those outside the municipal limits of Srinagar district and in other parts of Kashmir Province will follow a 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM schedule. All classes shall be conducted in offline mode only.

She had also announced revised timings post-vacation—7:30 AM to 11:30 AM for urban areas and 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon for rural zones—aimed at avoiding peak heat hours.

However, with a notable dip in temperatures over the past few days, authorities have now re-evaluated the schedule and announced longer hours in line with regular academic routines.

The DSEK order emphasizes that all institutions must adhere strictly to the revised timings and instructions, warning that any deviation will be viewed seriously.