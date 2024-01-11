SRINAGAR: Amid an extended dry spell, Srinagar, alongside other Kashmir regions, witnesses an unexpected surge in daytime temperatures, sparking concerns among experts.

The Meteorological department (MeT) disclosed that Srinagar recorded temperatures above 7-8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, diverging from colder conditions in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Jammu.

The Director of MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad expressed worry about rising temperatures, forecasting that this trend would persist until January 20. He highlighted potential consequences, emphasizing the likelihood of future water scarcity and related issues.

Environmental expert Dr Muhammad Muslim, an Assistant Professor at Kashmir University’s Environmental Sciences department, voiced concerns over the impact on the winter season, traditionally considered a recharging period. “Elevated temperatures could affect glaciers and make the soil conducive for growth, leading to significant repercussions for the water regime and overall climate,” he said.

“Such a temperature during the day is a cause of concern as it will certainly end up in water scarcity and other related issues in the times to come,” the Director of MeT said.

Srinagar, registering a day temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius, experienced a slight decrease from the previous day. Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius, while Jammu settled at 9.0 degrees Celsius. The MeT predicted generally dry weather until January 20, with a possibility of light snow on isolated higher reaches around January 17 due to approaching Western Disturbances.

Despite the ongoing Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period, parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, continued to witness sub-zero temperatures. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund and Gulmarg reported lows of minus 4.4 and minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, respectively. Pahalgam, Kupwara, and Kokernag also experienced chilly temperatures, emphasizing the persistence of winter conditions in the region. (KNO)

