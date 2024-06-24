Dry Weather Expected in J&K Until June 28: MeT

A meteorological department official said that generally dry weather is expected until June 28, but the possibility of light rain and thunder at isolated places cannot be ruled out.

From June 29 to July 2, he said, fresh spells of light to moderate rain/thundershower are expected at many places. “Hot and dry weather/heat wave is expected over the plains of Jammu during June 24-28.”

Regarding the temperatures, he noted that Srinagar recorded a low of 15.9°C compared to 15.7°C the previous night, which was 0.1°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir at this time of year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 12.8°C against 12.4°C the previous night, which was 1.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 9.6°C, the same as the previous night, which is normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 13.7°C against 12.4°C, which was 0.5°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 14.6°C against 13.6°C the previous night, which was below normal by 0.2°C for the place, the official added.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 9.5°C against 7.6°C the previous night, which was below normal by 0.6°C for the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 29.7°C, which was below normal by 3.4°C for the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Banihal recorded a low of 13.4°C, Batote 16.5°C, and Bhaderwah 14.5°C, he added. (GNS)