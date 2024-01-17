Kulgam, Jan 17: The ongoing dry spell has triggered a massive bushfire in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, while two of the forest department employees sustained injuries during a fire-fighting operation on Wednesday, an official said.

An official told the persistent dry spell and drought-like conditions have led to forest fires in Khull, Chimmer, Banimulla, and other areas. He said District Disaster Management Volunteers Kulgam, along with employees of Special Forest Division Kulgam, SDRF Kulgam, and local volunteers, have extinguished 70 percent of the fire.

“Farooq Ahmad Khan and Ashiq Hussain Zargar, forest department employees, sustained injuries during the firefighting operation. Both have been shifted to the hospital for treatment and are said to be out of danger,” the official said. (KNO)

