Drug peddler arrested with contraband substance

BARAMULLA, MAY 02: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A Police party of Police Station Baramulla at a checkpoint established near HP Gas Agency Drangbal, intercepted a person identified as Mohammad Afzal Khan son of Ata Mohammed Khan resident of Bimyaar Boniyar, Baramulla. During search, 1.15 kg of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 63/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been initiated.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.