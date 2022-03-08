Srinagar, March 08: Field Outreach Bureau (FOB), Srinagar today organized an Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) on drug de-addiction, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Covid 19.

The one day-long programme, aimed at sensitizing people, especially the youth, was organized at Government S. P. Higher Secondary School, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ashraf Sultan from Police Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre appreciated the participants and FOB in organizing the programme.

He appealed to the participants to co-operate with police in identifying drug addicts in their localities so that they can be counseled in better ways. “All stakeholders have to join in creating awareness about the illegal use of drugs and the measures to be taken to prevent this menace,” he said.

Dr. Sajjad Rauf from the CMO office Srinagar spoke on COVID-19 impact and precautions. He emphasized and explained the need to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and said that the virus has still not completely gone from our society and there is utmost need to follow necessary measures to stay safe.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Press Information Bureau (PIB) Srinagar, Ghulam Abbas stressed the importance of awareness programmes in dealing with the issue of drug abuse and urged upon the civil society, religious preachers, teachers, and students to come forward to highlight the causes and consequences of drug abuse.

After the event, the winners of the essay writing, drawing, and painting competitions held Monday were felicitated with prizes and certificates by Chief Education Officer Srinagar, Principal S.P. Higher Secondary School Srinagar, and Deputy Director, PIB Srinagar.