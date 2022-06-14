Srinagar, June 14: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers from Police, Civil Administration, and CAPFs to review the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The meeting was attended by ADG CRPF, J&K Zone Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Spl DG CID, J&K R.R Swain, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, IGP CRPF (Ops) Sector Kashmir, M S Bhatia, IGP CRPF Srinagar, Charu Sinha, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, IGP Traffic J&K, Vikramjit Singh, DIG Central Kashmir. Sujit Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Abdul Jabbar, DIG SSB SHQ, (Spl Ops) Kashmir, Memen Basant Kumar, DIG ITBP Kashmir, S.K Yadaw, and senior officers from Civil Administration.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP directed placing all possible security arrangements of Base Camps and strengthening the communication network. He stressed effective and planned regulation of traffic management on the national highway and other roads, parking of vehicles, and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal, etc.

The DGP emphasized upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets/technology including CCTVs, and drones to further augment the security at important Yatra locations and en route. He stressed keeping a special focus on sensitive locations and base camps including parking places. He directed the deployment of quick response teams to provide immediate assistance to the pilgrims as and when required.

Stressing for coordination mechanisms and communication systems among the counterparts of all the stakeholders of the Army, CAPFs, Police, and Civil administration, the DGP said that close coordination is a must for better results. He directed putting in place effective mechanisms and planning for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. The DGP instructed the officers to regularly inspect the security and other necessary arrangements put in place for Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims.

The DGP emphasized that local & highway security grids need to be kept fully geared up at all levels and joint efforts of all security forces must continue to conduct smoothly the pilgrimage of SANJY. He also reviewed the additional security measures being taken on the National Highway.

The DGP said that adequate manpower has been made available to the jurisdictional officers and reiterated that the identified routes of travel and movement, Do’s and Don’ts for the yatris, and helpline numbers should be made public and be circulated through every possible medium so that yatris could take note and ask for any assistance effortlessly.

The officers representing different forces apprised the DGP regarding the arrangements for security and deployment of manpower in their respective areas of jurisdiction to ensure a peaceful Yatra and keep the routes leading to the Holy Cave hassle-free and safe for pilgrims.