Srinagar: Ladakh’s Drass , the second coldest inhabited place in the world, received the seasons’ firs snowfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the officials, it started snowing in Drass and its adjoining areas, including Zojilla pass on Monday, draping the entire area in a white blanket of snow.

As per the pictures that emerged from the region, a light snowfall has occurred so far in the area.

A fresh snowfall has also been recorded on Mughal road.

Officials said that the Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas along the historic route which connects Kashmir avlley with Poonch Monday also experienced the snowfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Metrological Department Jammu and Kashmir has forecasted widespread rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir while snowfall is predicted to occur in higher reaches.

The weather station also said that light Rain/Snowfall over higher reaches is likely at scattered places on Tuesday as well and improvement in weather is likely from Wednesday.

Drass, Peer Ki Gali receive season’s first snowfall 4

According to Kashmir Weather, between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, moderate rain/snow showers are expected in most areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

It said there are 85 percent chances of snowfall in Gulmarg , Sonamarg (85%) and Pahalgam (55%) as well.

Kashmir weather said the day temperatures, especially today, can stay below 14°C at most places in Kashmir Valley and a significant drop in day temperatures is expected in Jammu region as well.

It said there is a risk of shooting stones/landslides along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

“Light to moderate snow showers can also occur in Leh and Kargil districts till tomorrow,” it said.