The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Dr. Syed Abdi Rashid Shah as the Director of SKIMS Soura, in addition to his current responsibilities.

This decision follows the retirement of Prof. (Dr.) Parvez Koul, the previous Director, on March 8, 2024. Dr. Shah, who is currently serving as the Administrative Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department, will hold this additional charge until further notice.