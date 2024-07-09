Dr Sheikh Ajaz Bashir assumes charge as Director Colleges

SRINAGAR, JULY 09: Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir today assumed the charge of Director Colleges J&K.

Prof. Bashir has also been given the responsibility of Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges and Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar. After assuming charge, Prof. Bashir took a meeting with the officers and officials to assess the status of higher education sector in J&K. He remarked that the department is committed to fostering a conducive environment for learning and development, promoting innovation in teaching methodologies and enhancing the overall educational experience for students across colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the department will strengthen academic programs, promote research culture and ensure the holistic growth of students

Having Ph.D in Electronics, Prof. Aijaz Bashir has been a prominent academician and administrator. He is also the member of prestigious Higher Education Council of J&K and has served Higher Education department for a period spanning more than thirty years.

Prof. Ajaz has also previously headed Islamia College Srinagar for a period of four years leading the autonomous college to unprecedented heights. During his tenure, Islamia College of Science and Commerce set new bench mark of academic excellence.