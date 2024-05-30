Dr. Rizvi assumes charge as Regional Director IGNOU, Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Dr. A. H. Rizvi today assumed the charge as Regional Director IGNOU – Srinagar Regional Centre, taking over the duties from Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, who concluded his two-year deputation period.

Dr. Rizvi has a vast experience in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) education. With over 16 years of teaching and administrative involvement in ODL, his track record reflects a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation.

Expressing privilege at the opportunity to serve at one of the largest Open Universities, Dr. Rizvi highlighted IGNOU’s mandate to extend higher education opportunities across all segments of society in the Kashmir valley, aiming to bring education to learners’ doorsteps.

Dr. Rizvi reiterated his commitment to serve the learner community, emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future. Upon assuming his duties, he engaged with the officers of the Regional Centre, advising a learner-centered approach. He also extended gratitude to all staff members of RC Srinagar for their warm welcome.