The Government of India has appointed Prof. Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty as the executive director of AIIMS Awantipora, Kashmir.

Dr. Mohanty, who previously served as the medical superintendent of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, assumes this new role following the cancellation of Lt Gen Anup Banerjee’s appointment.

The appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, is for a period of three years or until the age of 70, whichever comes first.