Dr Imtiaz Wani Consultant Surgeon was awarded at Infotel Appreciation Award 2023 for his surgical services and outstanding patient care

Dr Wani who is currently deputed at Gousia Hospital Khanyar received this award from Chairperson JK Haj Committee Safeena Baig at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

During the function, his contribution to the health department in particular was highlighted.

“A smile on patient’s face after a successful surgery is the greatest award for me, said Dr Imtiaz Wani

The speakers said that Dr Wani’s sober attitude, clinical approach, and kindness towards ailing patients have always won the hearts of his patients adding imbibing these qualities is a must for every healthcare professional.

“ He is known for achieving outstanding patient satisfaction and delivering innovative patient-centered care and surgical services. His work has demonstrated a substantial benefit for patients. Besides, the surgeon is well recognized in the field of surgery and has been awarded many times for his utmost work in patient care,” the speakers said.