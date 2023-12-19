SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 19: Vice Chairperson J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, visited Block Harwan District Srinagar to make aware and interact with the unemployed educated youth, aspiring entrepreneurs, artisans, ST/SC population of the area and general masses belonging to Harwan & adjoining areas.

Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat interacted with the various DDC & BDC Chairmen, PRIs, Members, Sarpanches and Panches of the area and emphasized the need for PRIS to involve themselves with the schemes being implemented by the J&K KVIB for the upliftment of unemployed youth/educated youth/ST-SC population of the area to get the benefits of the schemes to establish their income generating ventures/units and create employment without wandering after the jobs.

She requested them to engage and involve the young youth of the area in the employment generation by establishing their self-income generation units sponsored under PMEGP/JKREGP under different trades from each of the family so that the standard of living in the area will be better and will contribute towards the economic growth of the UT of J&K.

Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB also on-spot distributed the sponsorship letter to various beneficiaries sponsored under JKREGP and PMEGP under different trades and directed the officials of the board to provide hand-holding support at the doorsteps to the area’s rural population.

She informed the sponsored beneficiaries that it was a happy New Year gift for them from the board & further requested Bank Officers/Officials to sanction the sponsored cases on priority by the end of December so that the beginning of the new year shall bring joy & prosperity among them by establishing their self income generating ventures.

It was informed in the program that during the last three years, 2021-2023, the J&K KVIB has sponsored 298 numbers of cases involving a Project Cost of Rs 532.72 lacs under PMEGP and JKREGP sponsored 47 cases involving a Project Cost of Rs 110.95 lacs in Block Harwan.

Among others were present Block Development Officer Harwan, Deputy CEO KVIB Kashmir Division, Deputy CEO (P/R/S), Lead District Manager – Srinagar, Bank Officers/officials, Revenue Officers, DDC & BDC Chairmen of Harwan Block, Branch Heads of various banks and different Officers of the Board & line department.