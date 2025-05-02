Dr Darakhshan hands over job letter to Pahalgam braveheart’s brother

Srinagar, May 01: Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board, today handed over an appointment letter on compassionate grounds to Syed Nazakat Shah, the brother of Syed Adil Hussain, who lost his life while saving tourists in Pahalgam.

In a solemn ceremony, the Waqf Board also posthumously conferred a bravery award on the martyr Syed Adil Hussain, honouring his valiant act during the attack that claimed the lives of innocent tourists.

Dr Andrabi was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including J&K President Sat Sharma, General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, Shri Vibodh Gupta, MLA Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, and Sofi Yousuf.

Speaking at the event, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi emphasized the need for tangible support to the families of those who lay down their lives fighting terrorism. “Mere lip service is not enough. As a people’s board, we decided to honour the martyr’s sacrifice not only with a Bravery Award but also by offering employment to his family member to ensure financial stability,” she said.

BJP leaders present at the event hailed the Waqf Board’s gesture. Sat Sharma called it “a proud moment for us all,” while Ashok Koul commended the Board for setting an example of meaningful support.

In an emotional response, Syed Nazakat Shah thanked the Waqf Board and Dr Andrabi for standing by his family during their darkest hour.