SRINAGAR: BJP National Executive Member & Chairperson Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today paid tributes to former Prime Minister & founder of BJP, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary today.

BJP Media Head Kashmir Syed Sajid & IT Incharge Er Suhai Bashir Bhat also attended the event of tributes held here. Many party activists and the security personel also paid floral tributes.

While speaking to media on the occasion, Dr Andrabi said that Vajpayee had predicted the rise of BJP in India and the country was indebted to him for nourishing highest political values in India.

“He was a visionary and his policies have led the country to great excellence,” she added.

Dr Darakhshan said that Vajpayee Ji was the epitome of peace and nationalism in India.

‘We celebrate this day as Good Governance Day because Vajpayee gave the country a clean corruption free inclusive government after decades of corrupt anti democratic practices of Congress and its allies’, said Andrabi.