Srinagar: Downtown Water Sports Championship commenced on Sunday in Pakhribal Lake in which scores of the athletes participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, a collaborative effort between the Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association and the Directorate of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism, Srinagar is first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir to promote water sports.

The event successfully showcased the 9th Canoe Sprint Men’s and Women’s Championship, captivating participants and spectators alike with its vibrancy and passion.

Hosted by Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association, this championship brought together accomplished athletes and passionate water sports enthusiasts from across the valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the course of two exhilarating days, starting on August 27th, the event featured around 50 races across the 50-meter and 100-meter categories, boasting a participation of over 200 individuals hailing from various corners of the Kashmir division.

The culminating ceremony, which took place on Sunday , saw the prize distribution and valedictory function graced by prominent figures including Advoct Altaf Ganderbali President kJ, Adv Tajamul chief co ordinator KJ ,Advocate Mr Kamal Wangnoo Chife Patron Kashmir Jurist,Muzaffar Ahmad member jk water sports

Dr Rafiq & Representative from GOC 31Sub Area and Adviser to Kashmir Jurist Lt col Neeraj Rajput

This championship serves as a gateway for the victors to represent the valley in the esteemed Canoe Sprint National Championship, scheduled to be hosted in Uttarakhand later this year. The event stands as a monumental stride in elevating the popularity of water sports within the region, while fostering a culture of spirited competition and overall fitness.